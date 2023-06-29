Departure times are minutes past the hour.
Drivers will announce the name of each stop prior to stopping and announce the next destination once loading is complete.
- HSHS St. Anthony's Health Center
(Main entrance)
900 W. Temple - 0:00
- Brookstone Estates
(East side middle door)
1101 N. Maple St. - 0:05
- Sarah Bush Lincoln Bonutti Clinic
(Curbside at Entrance A)
1303 W. Evergreen Ave. - 0:08
- TA Travel Center
(Curb area by Pump 1)
1702 W. Evergreen Ave. - 0:12
- Walmart
(Garden Center entrance)
1204 Ave. of Mid America - 0:17
- VA Clinic
(Entrance outside of awning)
1101 Ford Ave. - 0:20
- Lake Pointe Apartments
(Entrance on Ford Avenue)
1700 Ford Ave. - 0:23
- TA Travel Center
(Curb area by Pump 1)
1702 W. Evergreen Ave. - 0:30
- Save-a-Lot
(North of entrance doors)
101 N. Keller - 0:35
- Kirby Foods
(Near Iron Horse patio)
101 S. Merchant - 0:39
- Effingham County Building Parking Lot
(4th St. Parking Lot, between entrances)
1011 N. 4th St. - 0:43
- HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital
(Prairie Heart Entrance)
503 N. Maple St. - 0:48
