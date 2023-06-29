Departure times are minutes past the hour.

Drivers will announce the name of each stop prior to stopping and announce the next destination once loading is complete.

  • HSHS St. Anthony's Health Center

(Main entrance)

900 W. Temple - 0:00

  • Brookstone Estates

(East side middle door)

1101 N. Maple St. - 0:05

  • Sarah Bush Lincoln Bonutti Clinic

(Curbside at Entrance A)

1303 W. Evergreen Ave. - 0:08

  • TA Travel Center

(Curb area by Pump 1)

1702 W. Evergreen Ave. - 0:12

  • Walmart

(Garden Center entrance)

1204 Ave. of Mid America - 0:17

  • VA Clinic

(Entrance outside of awning)

1101 Ford Ave. - 0:20

  • Lake Pointe Apartments

(Entrance on Ford Avenue)

1700 Ford Ave. - 0:23

  • TA Travel Center

(Curb area by Pump 1)

1702 W. Evergreen Ave. - 0:30

  • Save-a-Lot

(North of entrance doors)

101 N. Keller - 0:35

  • Kirby Foods

(Near Iron Horse patio)

101 S. Merchant - 0:39

  • Effingham County Building Parking Lot

(4th St. Parking Lot, between entrances)

1011 N. 4th St. - 0:43

  • HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital

(Prairie Heart Entrance)

503 N. Maple St. - 0:48

