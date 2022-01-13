U-Haul Company of Illinois Inc. announced that Route 40 Equipment Rental signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Effingham community.
Route 40 Equipment Rental at 815 S. Maple St. will offer services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies, U-Box portable storage containers and in-store pickup for boxes.
With 257 cubic feet of space and one-ton capacity, U-Box containers are delivered to and picked up at your door, can be packed on your timeframe and are placed in a secure warehouse until you are ready to retrieve your belongings. U-Box containers can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. or Canada and stored for as long as you need.
Normal business hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 217-240-7261 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Effingham-IL-62401/041023/ today.
