Altamont’s Mason Robinson earned a complete-game win on the mound in route to a 5-1 win for the Indians over the Newton Eagles Friday afternoon.
Newton got a runner into scoring position when Jake Rice doubled with two outs in the inning, but Robinson was able to get him to roll over into a ground out to end the inning.
The Indians looked to supply run support for Robinson and were in position to do just that when Brayden Stuemke led off the bottom of the first inning with a single and advanced into scoring position when Kaden Eirhart drew a walk.
Tyler Robbins was able to drive in both runners with a double to left to take a quick 2-0 lead.
With one out and Robbins still on second, Robinson was able to help himself out, singling to right to score Robbins and make it 3-0.
Robinson was picked off of first but Bradin Baucum got aboard with a single.
Jared Hammer drove in Baucum, followed by a double from Wyatt Phillips to give the Indians a 5-0 lead after one full inning.
The Eagles looked to be in position to score when Aaron Einhorn doubled with one out in the third, but Robinson was able to avert the danger, picking the second out on a strikeout followed by a ground out.
The Eagles threatened again in the top of the fourth when they put a pair of runners aboard to start the inning. But that didn’t impact Robinson, as he was able to strike out the side from that point on.
Ben Meinhart led off the top of the fifth with a walk and got into scoring position after stealing second. After advancing to third on a wild pitch, Meinhart came in to score on a ground out from Rice to make it 5-1.
The Indians looked to add to their lead when Baucum reached on an error with two outs in the bottom of the fifth and was able to advance to third on a double from Hammer, his second of the day. Brennyn Abendroth was hit by a pitch to load the bases, but the Eagles were able to get out of the danger on a ground out.
Robinson was able to set down the side in order in the top of the seventh to earn the win.
Dieterich 2, Casey-Westfield 1 F/8
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons used an RBI single from from Garrett Niebrugge in the top of the eighth to edge Casey-Westfield Friday afternoon.
Niebrugge drove in Matthew Hunzinger, who got into scoring position with a one-out double.
Despite the contest going to extras, Pete Britton earned the complete-game win, striking out nine and walking two over eight.
Cumberland 6, Arthur-Lovington 5
The Cumberland Pirates used quite the afternoon from Indiana State commit Brennyn Cutts to help defeat Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond.
Cutts was 2-for-2 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs.
Ross Hemmen was also 2-for-2 with a triple and drove in a run. Gavin Hendrix drove in a run as well.
Cutts earned the win on the mound, allowing one earned run on six hits while striking out 17.
South Central 2, Edwards County 0
The South Central Cougars used a complete-game shutout from Spencer Johannes to help defeat Edwards County.
Both of South Central’s runs were unearned, aided by a pair of Edwards County errors.
St. Anthony 7, Arcola 1
The St. Anthony softball team used a four-run first inning to help defeat Arcola on the road Friday.
Addie Wernsing drove in two runs on the afternoon on a 2-for-4 day at the plate. Haley Niebrugge drove in a pair as well. Cameron Rios was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate and scored three times.
Maddie Kibler and Alexis Stephens each drove in a run.
Lucy Fearday earned the complete-game win in the circle, allowing one run on five hits while striking out eight and walking one.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 9, Newton 8
The Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg defeated the Newton Lady Eagles after a four-run sixth inning put them in front after trailing 8-5 going into the inning.
Karlie Bean was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and drove in four runs. Maddie Pfeiffer drove in a pair of runs, while Natalie Hays, Kaylynn Carey and Ella Kinkelaar each drove in one.
Pfeiffer had two doubles on the day, while Bean, Sam Porter and Kinkelaar all doubled as well. Kinkelaar and Hannah Hayes each tripled.
Bean earned the win in the circle, allowing five earned runs while striking out four.
