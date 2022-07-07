Here is the schedule for Relay for Life on Friday, July 8, at Teutopolis Junior High School:
4 p.m. — Fundraising tent opens.
5 p.m. — Opening Ceremonies: Invocation by Patti Chapman, Crossroads Church; National Anthem by Bailey Niccum; Effingham VFW Post 1769, Effingham American Legion Post 120 and DAV Chapter 7 will present the colors.
6 p.m. — Survivor Ceremony and Survivor Lap
6:45 p.m. — Cayla’s Power Tumbling performance
7:10 p.m. — Community Support Systems Lap
7:15 p.m. — Entertainment by Sentimental Journey Quartet
8 p.m.— Luminaria sales end; Remembrance Ceremony
8:15 p.m. — Entertainment by Russ Howard
9 p.m. — Luminaria Ceremony
11 p.m. — Closing Ceremony
