The Shelbyville Rams (1-4) learning curve inched up over the weekend, finishing the Shelby Invite with a winning record (3-2) and claiming 5th place. They improved to 4-6 on the season.
The Rams opened the day defeating Casey-Westfield in straight sets, 25-19, 25-16. Then they got stopped by Paris, 25-18, 25-20. New Berlin won going away over Shelby, 25-23, 25-13. They finished 1-2 in pool play.
In the crossover game, Shelbyville upended Marshall, 25-13, 25-10. The Rams finished the day winning two in a row, by beating Edwards County in the 5th place match, 25-18, 25-13.
The Rams only needed 17 kills to beat Casey. They served 7 aces, but had no blocks. Shelby scored just 24 attack points out of 50 (48%). Kyleigh Marty hit a team-high 9 kills, over half.
They also dished just 13 assists, 12 from Chloe Watson. They got 13 kills out of the offense (76.5%) and 4 kills from 1-timers and free balls.
The defense scooped just 19 digs to fend off Casey. Libero Lexi Rohdemann led with 5, but Marty and Kynlee Summers had 4.
Match 1
Shelbyville def. Casey, 25-19, 25-16
Rams stats: Chloe Watson 7 points, 1 kill, 12 assists, 2 digs; Mia Wade 8 points, 2 kills, 3 dig; Maci Cisna 1 kill; Kyleigh Marty 12 points, 3 aces, 9 kills, 4 digs; Kya McConnell 12 points, 4 aces, 1 dig; Kynlee Summers 5 points, 3 kills, 4 digs; Mal Holland 1 kill; Lexi Rohdemann 6 points, 1 assist, 5 digs
Shelby then dropped a match to Paris, which had a definite advantage, 18-25, 20-25.
Shelbyville added a few more kills, despite the loss. The hit 20 kills managed one block and served just 4 aces for another 24 attack points match out of 38 points (63%).
Kyleigh Marty led again at the net with 9 kills and a block (10 attack pts). Summers followed with 4 kills, 1 block and 2 aces for 7 attack points.
Watson dished all 19 assists towards the 20 kills, getting all but one from the offense (95%). Shelby got down for 31 digs. Marty led with 7, Watson with 6 and Summers with 5.
Match 2
Paris def. Shelbyville, 25-18, 25-20
Rams stats: Watson 6 points, 1 kill, 19 assists, 6 digs; Wade 4 points, 2 kills, 4 digs; Cisna 2 kills, 1 block; Marty 5 points, 9 kills, 7 digs, 1 block; McConnell 6 points, 2 aces, 5 digs; Summers 11 points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Beyers 2 digs; Holland 2 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks; Rohdemann 6 points, 2 aces, 4 digs.
Shelby almost won the first set against New Berlin, losing by just 2 points. But then, the Berliners pulled away, winning the 2nd set by a dozen points.
The Rams managed just 18 kills, 1 block and 2 aces, 21 attack points out of 36 (58%). Shelby dished 14 assists towards the 18 kills (77%). Watson had 11.
Shelby scooped 51 digs, trying to ward off the Pretzels. Kya McConnell was the chief defender with 15 digs, the most of any Ram defender on the day. Mia wade followed with 9. Libero Rohdemann had 7, while Watson, Marty, and Summers had 6 digs each.
Match 3
New Berlin def. Shelbyville 25-23, 25-13
Ram stats: Watson 4 points, 2 kills, 11 assists, 6 digs; Wade 4 points, 2 kills, 9 digs; Cisna 1 kill; Marty 6 points, 7 kills, 6 digs; McConnell 10 points, 1 ace, 3 assists, 15 digs; Summers 8 points, 1 ace, 5 kills, 6 digs; Beyers 2 digs; Holland 1 kill, 1 block; Rohdemann 4 points, 7 digs
Battered a bruised, the Rams saw Marshall coming, from the other pool, in the crossover match battle of equals. Shelby was more equal than Marshall out-scoring them 50 to 23 in straight sets.
Shelby put up 26 kills, 4 blocks and served 2 aces for 32 attack points, their highest of the day. Five hitters had kills, led by Marty with 8 and Madi Cisna, who stepped up with 7 kills and one block (8 attack pts). Marty had an ace and a block for 10 attack points.
Shelby dished 21 assists towards the 26 kills (80%), getting 5 kills, from 1-tiers and free balls. Watson set 18 of the kills. The Rams scooped 38 digs in the lopsided win. Kya McConnell led with 9 and Rohdemann had 8. Rohdemann served a team-high 19 points. Freshman hitter Mallory Holland led in net defense with 2 blocks.
Match 4 - Crossover
Shelbyville def. Marshall, 25-13, 25-10
Ram stats: Watson 10 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 18 assists, 4 digs; Wade 4 points, 4 kills, 5 digs; Cisna 7 kills, 1 block; Marty 4 points, 1 ace, 8 kills, 3 digs, 1 block; McConnell 3 points, 2 assists, 9 digs; Summers 9 points, 5 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs, 1 block; Beyers 4 digs; Holland 1 assist, 2 digs, 2 blocks; Rohdemann 19 points, 8 digs
Match 5 - 5th Place
Shelbyville def. Edwards County, 25-18, 25-13
Watson 6 points, 1 kill, 20 assists, 3 digs, 1 block; Wade 10 points, 4 kills, 3 digs; Cisna 2 kills, 2 digs; Marty 8 points, 10 kills, 3 digs; McConnell 9 points, 1 ace, 4 digs, 1 block; Summers 10 points, 1 ace, 8 kills, 5 digs; Beyers 4 digs; Rohdemann 6 points, 9 digs.
