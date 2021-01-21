The Chicago Bears overcame a lot to get to the NFL Playoffs this season. They started out by defeating some inferior opponents with a primetime win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who will play for the conference’s championship game this weekend.
But once the schedule got significantly tougher, Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears became who we thought they were, dropping six straight, four of which came against playoff teams.
After the 34-30 loss against the Detroit Lions for their sixth straight, the Bears rebounded with an absolute thumping of the Houston Texans, a close win against Minnesota, and a blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, who were literally tanking to make sure they kept the No. 1 overall draft pick in April.
A loss to the Green Bay Packers in the final regular season game gave the Bears an 8-8 record to end the season and made the playoffs as the very last seed with the help of John Wolford and the Rams defeating the Arizona Cardinals.
But what does it all mean? And more importantly, where do the Bears go from here? They beat the teams they should have and lost most of the games they should have with the exception of the win against the Bucs. At 8-8, that’s the definition of average.
But because they made the playoffs, that likely extends Mitchell Trubisky’s time as the starting quarterback, who was benched for Nick Foles and only came back in after Foles was injured. It also likely extends Matt Nagy’s time with the team, who was rumored to be on the hot seat way more than once this season.
The Bears essentially swapped Leonard Floyd for Robert Quinn in the offseason and watched Floyd basically become everything they had hoped he would be. I’m aware Floyd’s main problem with the Bears was his durability and that being on the same defensive line as Aaron Donald created more opportunities for him. But Khalil Mack is one of the game’s best rushers as well, so there should’ve been at least more glimpses from Floyd during his tenure.
After Nagy relinquished playcalling duties to Bill Lazor, Bears No. 1 wide receiver Allen Robinson said in an interview that he honestly didn’t know who was calling plays at the end of the season. Scheduled to become a free agent, the Bears will either have to overpay the superstar wideout. If that’s not enough, the Bears could put the franchise tag on him to bring him back for one more year and hope to build on this season. But would it be worth bringing him back if he’s that unhappy?
One bright spot down the stretch was that David Montgomery looked like he was starting to become the running back the Bears thought they were after ESPN created that graphic comparing different aspects of Montgomery’s game to superstars at the position. He finished tied for fifth in the league in rushing yards and averaged 99.6 rushing yards in the final six games of the regular season, including three 100-yard games and four of 95 yards or more and scored seven touchdowns in that span.
But against the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the playoffs, the Bears fell behind early. While they were only down 7-3 at halftime, running lanes were scarce, as the Saints finished fourth in the league against the run. Outside of the touchdown the Jimmy Graham miraculously pulled in as time expired, they scored just three points that day.
They’re also in draft purgatory. With the No. 20 pick, most of the good quarterbacks will be off the board by then, likely ruling out a Trubisky replacement. ESPN’s latest mock draft, along with multiple mock drafts from CBS Sports has the Bears taking a receiver at the spot, likely anticipating that Robinson won’t return. If Robinson does return on the franchise tag, at least they could groom the first round pick to become the No. 1 at the position and would at least give Trubisky an additional weapon, hoping opportunities don’t go slip through their hands like Javon Wims.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.