EJ Water has begun construction on a $3.566 million project that includes a water tower, service lines and meter construction for Neoga residents – a project that will mean a yearly 5% boost in rates in Neoga.
EJ Water's new tower will hold 350,000 gallons just outside of Neoga. The project is expected to be finished this spring, weather permitting.
"The City of Neoga has reviewed the cost to 'make' drinking water by taking all the expenses, including purchasing raw water from the City of Mattoon (Lake Mattoon), treat the raw water to finished water and distributing it to the citizens," said Brenda Evans, Neoga's clerk and city manager. "With these expenses and the ever-changing EPA requirements for a water treatment facility, it would be less expensive to purchase water from EJ Water than the city 'making' the water and updating the water treatment plant."
Neoga officials had been looking at different options for the city's water due to changing EPA regulations.
"Adding on to our existing planned project and us providing finished water proved to be the most cost effective for the city," said EJ's marketing specialist, Astrid Hutchison.
The scope of that work is now 27 miles of water main and more upgraded booster stations to properly size the pumps for the added capacity.
Evans said Neoga has three full-time employees in the public works department. Those employees are on a rotating schedule from water plant, waste water plants and streets and alleys.
"Once the city is connected to EJ Water, they will not be treating water but there will still be tests that need to be done daily for distribution of finished water," she said. "With that being said, at this time all three public works employees will be retained and have additional duties added to their jobs."
Evans said the existing water treatment building will continue to be used, but equipment that's no longer needed will be sold.
Neoga implemented an ordinance three years ago that will increase water rates by 5% each year in May, Evans said.
"This allows the city to continue to cover all expenses and repairs," she noted.
The city will continue to use its current water tower to serve its residents. EJ will fill that tower, which will then supply the city.
Hutchinson said EJ's water tower will better serve its members.
"However, the excess capacity and its location will help the city in case of a fire, as well as providing finished water to the City of Neoga's tower," Hutshison said.
"The addition to our project will save both the City of Neoga and Windsor millions of dollars they would've had to spend on their own," Hutchinson said.
Neoga residents interviewed seem pleased.
Amy Gentry supports the EJ Water project.
"As long as we get good water and the rates stop going up, I support it," she said.
Charlotte Roman says she uses bottled water because of the quality of the current water supply and supports the project as well.
"If the water is better than what we have currently, I support the project," she said. "Currently, the water either smells like bleach or a fishy pond."
