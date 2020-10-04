Teutopolis’ Macy Probst was given a run for her money by Mattoon’s Emily Stortzum in the Apollo Conference tennis tournament’s No. 1 singles championship match Saturday afternoon at Effingham High School.
Probst and Storztum, the top two seeded players, traded first set points not ceding much ground until Probst finally won the first 7-5, and the second 6-1 where Probst’s experience wore out Stortzum.
Probst took the first set lead taking serve from Storztum, then the The Lady Green Wave player came back and returned the favor in the second set, evening the score 1-1 on back-to-back drop shots that Probst couldn’t reach.
Probst, being challenged by Stortzum who regained her confidence from Friday, challenged her to deuce twice before losing set point, 2-1.
Probst down 40-love stormed back to take the set point 4-3, battled Stortzum to 40-all before breaking away for a 5-3 set lead.
Stortzum gave Probst a setback, going up 5-4, going up 30-40 when she left a drop shot that Probst hit for a winner too long. Probst dropped the set point 5-5 and the match was tied once more.
Stortzum took Probst to 40-15 and on the brink of going ahead, before Probst roared back to win the set and take a 6-5 advantage. Probst serving for the match win, began placing volleys just out of reach of the Green Wave player. Regaining some confidence that helped guide her to sixth place in doubles at last year’s state championships, surged out to a 40-0 lead before Stortzum placed a well-timed drop shot that Probst hit into the net making it 40-15 hoping to stall the Probst’s advance.
It was not to be. Probst served out for the set, taking it 7-5, before outdistancing herself from Stortzum in the second set 6-1, earning her second Apollo Conference tennis championship plaque.
“I’ve played her before. I feel like we play kind of similar,” Probst said. “We play a lot of net. I’m pretty happy with it. I feel like some points were up and down a lot, but once I settled into the game and got going, then I was happy overall with my strokes and serves to the net.”
Probst attributed her slow start for playing the first set ‘shaky’ and not composed.
“I think I needed to get settled in. You’re getting started and it’s either going to play good and throw her off her game. First set I always play shaky,” she said. “I just need to chill out a little bit and not be so aggressive because I always want to win the first. I like to play my shots, but I need to be patient.”
Teutopolis’ girls tennis coach Alli Vogt agreed.
“We talked several times during the first set about how she would set herself up so well and get a great opportunity for a winner and she was amped up, ready to get going trying to be aggressive to win that point that when she gets the winner she would hit it out, She was still a little tense pushing too hard.”
Vogt said she could see a difference in play by Probst from the first to second sets.
“You can definitely tell in the second set that she settled into her game and found some confidence where it needed to be and was the who was able to outlast the other,” she said. “They were very similar players which made it such a great match to watch.
“I told her it’s a pretty amazing accomplishment in the one year that we may be able to play here to take both first championships in the flight she’s in, and hopefully if it shakes out in our way and team championship as well.”
Probst, the Apollo Conference newcomer, smiled with her second plaque firmly in her grasp, “I’m definitely proud.”
Teutopolis’ Grace Hoene defeated Mattoon’s Tess Huene 6-0, 6-2 for the championship in No. 2 singles.
Effingham’s Riley Arend defeated Mt. Zion’s Allison Bradford 6-4, 6-1 for third place in No. 1 singles; Eden Wendling, scored a 6-1, 6-2 No. 2 singles third place victory over Lincoln’s Miranda Nelson; and Gracie Kroelein was defeated by Mattoon’s Elaina Short 6-1, 6-2 for the No. 5 singles championship.
No. 3 singles championship between Teutopolis’ Isabella Hemmen and Mattoon’s Caroline Davis and No. 4 singles championship between Teutopolis’ Carley Habing and Mattoon’s Annelise Overmyer, No. 3 singles third place match between Lydia Kull and Mt. Zion’s Audrey Bradford, No. 4 singles fifth place between Aila Woomer and Charleston’s Lyla Long, and No. 6 singles championship between Effingham’s Madison Mapes and Teutopolis’ Olivia Hemmen all will resume Monday due to a rain postponement on Saturday.
