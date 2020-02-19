The Effingham Police Department reported the following citation:
- Juan E. Canfield, 32, Effingham, was cited on Feb. 18 for no valid driver’s license.
X'zavier James Richardson, 9 month old son of Kalib Tyler Richardson and Samantha JoAnne Byers of Marshall, Missouri, died Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Bethany Baptist Church in Marsh…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.