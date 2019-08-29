The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents there were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 10:07 a.m. August 25 at 1702 W. Evergreen, an unknown vehicle struck a parked semi owned by Impel Union Inc., Alsip.
At 4:32 p.m. August 26 at 1700 Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Jesse L. S. Thomas, 22, Bible Grove, struck a vehicle driven by Loretta G. Peak, 63, Centralia.
A 16-year-old juvenile from Effingham was cited on August 27 for domestic battery.
Abigale R. Horn, 24, Effingham was cited on August 28 for illegal use of electronic communication device while driving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.