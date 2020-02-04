The Effingham Police Department reported the following citations.
- Emily I. Wheeler, 26, Edgewood, was cited on Jan. 29 for expired registration.
- Dustin J. Williams, 37, Louisville, was cited on Feb. 3 for expired registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Elizabeth J. Cochran, 41, Watson, was cited on Feb. 3 for speeding.
- Vickie L. Kimery, 51, Altamont, was cited on Feb. 3 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
