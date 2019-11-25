Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to sign into law a bill to consolidate downstate fire and police pensions. However, many area legislators oppose the measure and one senator is proposing his own legislation in response.
Soon after passage, Illinois State Sen. Jason Plummer, (R-Edwardsville) took a step and proposed a safeguard for municipalities, which would earmark each municipality fund, while at the same time consolidating monies for investments and better returns overall.
Plummer proposed Senate Bill 2312 following the passage of SB1300, which he says would close a loophole that would protect those well-managed pensions.
“I have been saying for years that we must protect taxpayers and get our arms around the pension mess in Illinois. So, yes, I’m a skeptic when those who have fought common sense reform and soaked the taxpayers every step of the way, suddenly appear to take some responsibility,” said Plummer, in a release.
While the consolidation bill would combine the assets of 649 local police and fire pension funds into just two pools of funds, Plummer’s proposed legislation would allow each municipality to get its own share of the return that is proportional to the amount they have invested in each fund. Senate Bill 2312 would protect these municipal investments by ensuring that no law would prohibit local funds from continuing to receive a proportional share of the return on their investment.
This protects those who have been doing things responsibly.
“Would you want your 401K or retirement savings transferred to some new agency in Springfield, considering their track record?” asked Plummer. “Or would you prefer to have your retirement savings managed at a local level by people you know with a strong track record of competence and financial solvency? I hear the concerns of local police officers and firefighters loud and clear and, frankly, I totally get it.”
“Unfortunately, the plan passed last week lacked a simple protection to ensure that local dollars can’t ultimately be used to create a system where well-managed pension funds are used to bail out those that have been poorly managed,” said Plummer in a release. “My proposal would add this vital safeguard.”
Senate Bill 2312 would only take effect if Senate Bill 1300 is signed into law by Pritzker. Senate Bill 2312 has not been assigned to a Senate committee.
Sen. Dale Righter, (R-Mattoon) said he also voted against the pension consolidation for several reasons, including that he’s heard from many people that SB1300 wasn’t good for many municipalities in his 14-county district.
He said the bill had “glaring lack of detail” and “a lot of vagueness.” It could also require communities to liquidate their funds and in doing so lose money because it hadn’t matured, such as with annuities, as an example.
Plummer’s new bill would allow communities’ money to be pooled, but at the same time be earmarked, and get the growth based on the original fund amount, he said.
“Why would anyone trust Springfield with their money, especially pension money? I get it,” said Righter.
The Illinois Municipal League supports Pritzker’s plan that was approved by the majority of the House and Senate.
“This has been a top priority for municipalities across Illinois for several years, and will provide much-needed financial relief to local governments and their taxpayers while also protecting the retirements of our public servants,” said Brad Cole, executive director. “While the latest compromise isn’t perfect, this is an important first step that will benefit employees, retirees and taxpayers across the state.”
In October, officials with the City of Effingham said consolidation of their locally controlled pension funds was not in the best interest for the municipality.
“Although the idea is good for those communities that have not reached a sum threshold for better investment opportunities, the city has reached that threshold and would not want to be forced into a consolidation,” said Effingham City Administrator Steve Miller, in an earlier interview.
Firefighters and police officers each contribute to the pension fund from their paychecks; as does the city in its tax levy. Effingham’s pension funds are at the acceptable level of 90 percent, said Miller.
Municipalities are recommended to have pensions 90 percent funded by 2040.
This week Steve Miller said he understands that there were some changes made to the original bill, but the city still needs to find out what the final legislation reads.
“We are still reviewing everything,” said Steve Miller on Monday. “There are still many things that I don’t have answers for. Once those things are cleared up, we’ll follow the rules.”
State Rep. Brad Halbrook, (R-Shelbyville) voted against the consolidation bill. He said, while on the surface, consolidation of funds looks like a good idea, taking away the local control and decision-making by these local pension boards is not.
“This is a risky plan at best,” said Halbrook following his “no” vote on SB1300. “It requires our first responders’ pension funds to be placed in more volatile investments that could end up losing money and leaving the funds and our communities deeper in debt.”
State Rep. Chris Miller, (R-Oakland) also voted against the consolidation. He said he’d heard from dozens of police and firefighters who urged him to vote no.
“It is no secret Illinois is in the middle of a pension crisis,” said Chris Miller in a release. “The five state-governed pension funds have a total unfunded liability of nearly $200 billion and is projected to grow. It would be irresponsible to put our local funds in the same hands as those who have over promised and underfunded our state pensions.”
Chris Miller said he doesn’t support something that could put the police and fire pension funds at a higher risk. He credited those municipalities who have done a good job at managing pension funds.
“The governor’s plan would require a new combined asset fund to be invested in riskier, higher-volatility financial instruments to achieve the estimated higher returns on investment,” Chris Miller said in a release.
Rep. Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City) voted in favor of the consolidation. He serves on the Pension Committee.
“Consolidation would give investing power and earn greater returns, which would limit the pressure from municipalities to increase property taxes.”
He said there is a misconception that Springfield will have full control of these funds, but said that isn’t true. He added it is modeled after the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund, which also isn’t controlled by Springfield. Wilhour added there will be a nine-member board, many who are in the pension system, serving on it to oversee the operations.
Wilhour said the vote was tough, but as a fiscal conservative, the bill makes sense to him.
“It was an important step to give momentum to reform pensions, the primary driver of high property taxes,” said Wilhour. “This is a very small step, however. The downstate police and fire pension liabilities represent only 4 percent of the entire pension liability in the State of Illinois.”
The Senate passed the measure 42-12 after the House approved it 96-14.
Those locally voting against the consolidation in the Illinois Senate were Plummer, Righter and Sen. Chapin Rose, (R-Champaign.) Among those supporting it in the Senate was Sen. Andy Manar, (D-Bunker Hill).
Those locally voting against the pension fund consolidation in the House were Rep. Darren Bailey, (R-Xenia), Halbrook and Miller. Wilhour voted in support.
