The Cumberland Pirates earned a victory in their season opener over Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond, 21-16 at Maroa-Forsythe High School.
Running back Wyatt Brant got the Pirates on the board with a 28-yard touchdown to take an early lead.
The Pirates' second touchdown of the day came on a 62-yard touchdown pass to Trevin Magee.
The Knights were quick to respond with a long run of 67 yards to cut it to a one-score Cumberland lead.
In the third quarter, Ross Hemmen found Magee one more time for a touchdown of 55 yards. The Knights would score once more on the night, but the Pirates were able to hang on for the win.
Up next, the Pirates will take on Arcola on the road.
Soccer
St. Anthony 4, Olney 0
The St. Anthony Bulldogs defeated Olney Friday thanks to a hat trick from Wade Lawrence, scoring three second-half goals.
Freshman goalkeeper Vendemeyer stopped a second-half penalty shot to keep the clean sheet.
Two of Lawrence's goals came in the final three minutes, both assisted by Luke Swingler.
But the Bulldogs fell to Decatur St. Teresa 4-1 the following day. Wade Lawrence scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs.
Volleyball
St. Anthony 2, Teutopolis 1
The St. Anthony Bulldogs defeated the Teutopolis Lady Shoes Saturday 20-25, 25-17, 25-23.
Lucy Fearday and Ada Rozene each had eight kills, while Taylor Ritz finished with seven.
Taylor Quandt had five kills and Seagle four.
Kate Hartke had three aces, while Rozene and Kyra Swearingen each had two. Swearingen also had 28 assists.
Emma Hewing: 2 digs, 7-9 hits, 4 kills, 6-9 serves, 2 pts, 1 set; Emily Konkel 2 blocks, 1 dig, 3 hits, 1 kill, 9-12 serves,1 ace, 4 pts; Lilly Jansen 1 dig, 1 serve; Carly Michels: 2 blocks, 6 digs, 17-20 hits, 11 kills, 8-9 serves, 1 ace, 5 pts; Abby Niemerg 3 shots, 1 kill; Tia Probst: 1 dig, 4 hits, 1 kill, 9-10 serves, 3 pts, 24-25 sets, 10 assists; Julia Probst: 3 digs; Hannah Rodgers 2 digs, 5-6 hits, 1 kill, 10 serves, 2 aces, 4 pts, 15-16 sets, 7 assists; Macy Swingler: 6 digs, 11 serves, 2 aces, 7 pts
