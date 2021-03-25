Despite injuries to critical starters, the Cumberland Pirates showed they were still ready for the abbreviated 2021 Spring Football season by defeating Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond last Friday evening, 21-16.
“Rayce Zike got a lot of time last year and we were looking forward to him coming in,” said Cumberland Head Coach Lucas Watkins. “He got injured about a month before the season started. We decided to go with [junior] Logan Thilker, who was kind of slated to be a wide receiver.
“[Thilker] did a great job for his first start. He didn’t turn the football over and he controlled the offense and didn’t make many mistakes. I think he was 6-for-9 for 140 yards and a touchdown. He brings a nice dimension to the table because he’s such an athlete.”
Like every other team, Watkins explains how odd it was only having severely less time to prepare for the team’s first game, as well as not knowing where they were going to play after heavy rains all week soaked their field, as well as their opponent’s.
“It was difficult,” Watkins said. “I told the kids we had to compact what normally takes three months into two-and-a-half weeks. As far as not playing at home, it was disappointing, but these kids would be willing to play anywhere.
“It was a really neat experience. We had to drive nearly two hours away, but the kids really enjoyed playing on turf and looked forward to the opportunity. But the kids didn’t care where we played.”
Because of the lack of time to prepare as well as lower numbers in previous years, Watkins will be relying on the players that did see adequate playing time last season.
“He’s been a starter since he was a sophomore,” Watkins said. “We know we can rely upon him. Iysten Syfert is another kid I thought played very well on both sides of the ball. He got a lot time last year as a sophomore.
“Ross Hemmen is a kid we had on the line last year. He’s such a skilled athlete, we’re able to put him in a skill position this year at wide receiver. I thought he played really well Friday. On the offensive line, I thought Colby Ryan and Jerod Carl were starters last year as sophomores, so those guys will help a lot too.
Watkins talked about what makes a player like Brant so impactful as a runner.
“Wyatt’s not small, but he’s not big,” Watkins said. “He has a good blend of size and speed. He’s fast and he runs hard. He runs like he’s 250 pounds when he’s 170 pounds. He’s got heart, and that’s something you can’t coach and what makes him special.”
One player that stormed onto the scene last week was sophomore wide receiver Trevin Magee. Despite not seeing a lot of time as a freshman, Magee caught two touchdowns last week for a Pirates win.
“He’s grown and gotten bigger and faster than he was last year,” Watkins said. “He’s just a natural athlete. Just being a sophomore and him coming out in his first start and put up the numbers he did, I was kind of surprised and impressed at the same time.”
Watkins was also quick to give credit to Syfert for his play last week on the defensive side as well as Hemmen.
“He started last year as a sophomore in the middle and has taken on more of a pronounced role,” Watkins said. “I thought he played phenomenal. He’s got instinct and ability that you don’t see all the time.
“Ross Hemmen stepped into more of a pronounced role defensively. I thought he played really well too. Trevin played well as a corner too.”
One thing that a 1A school like Cumberland has to compete with is having to play certain players on both sides of the ball for almost the entire game.
“I think we have 30 kids on the roster now. We have four seniors on the roster, but only two are playing,” Watkins said. “We’re really relying on those juniors and sophomores are having to grow up.
“Sophomores like Sawyer Keyser is playing both sides, as are most of our juniors. That’s the way it is 1A football. In previous years, we’ve had more numbers, so we didn’t have to do that as much. This year our numbers are down and are having to rely upon a core group of 14 or 15 guys.”
Watkins goes on to describe the type of shape a player needs to be in to be able to play both sides.
“Fortunately for us, we had four or five kids that played basketball, so they came in in basketball shape,” Watkins said. “Football shape is a little different. They’re not where they need to be, but a lot of these kids are used to it.
“I really felt after the game Friday we looked pretty good. I figured we’d be huffing and puffing at the end of the game, but it really wasn’t that bad. We had contact days where we worked on that stuff, so they had a month and a half to work on that stuff, but these kids are used to playing that way.”
With no state playoffs and such a young team, Watkins describes the goals for the team this season.
“You just talk about winning every game and going out and giving it your best effort,” Watkins said. “I tell the seniors ‘you don’t know when your last game is going to be, whether it be an injury or COVID related stuff, so play for the memories.’ We get six chances and they’re not guaranteed. You try to do the best you can with those and try to win every one.”
The Pirates will be on the road against Arcola Friday before returning home to play Villa Grove/Heritage the following week.
