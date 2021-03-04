The Cumberland Pirates look to end the season unbeaten, however, maybe not as they originally hoped.
The Pirates started the season with a 37-29 win. However, it was clear that it was both teams' first games of the season. The Pirates shot 29 percent from the field on the night.
They were able to get to the free-throw line 29 times, but made just nine of them; 39 percent.
Senior Brennyn Cutts led all scorers with 14 points, while Memphis Waggoner scored eight and Ross Hemmen added seven. Wyatt Napier scored four, Trevin Magee three and Jaxon Boldt one.
After the game, head coach Justin Roedl spoke on the team's performance.
Over the next three games, the Pirates' points per game increased dramatically to 59 points per game.
Following the Dieterich game, the Pirates returned home to take on Tri-County in a 53-46 win. Ross Hemmen was the leading scorer in that one with 17 points. He was also a force on the boards, coming away with 13 rebounds, five on the offensive glass to add to five assists.
Two other Pirates joined Hemmen in double-figure scoring, as Cutts scored 14 and Napier 10. Napier also secured nine rebounds, one shy of a double-double.
Waggoner chipped in six while Elijah McElravy had four. Brant and Boldt each had one.
In the next game, the Pirates crushed the Bombers of Argenta Oreana 66-17.
Cutts had the hot hand in that one, scoring 30 points and was 8-of-12 from three and had eight rebounds and three steals.
Napier added 12 points on 6-of-6 from the field to go with seven rebounds and four steals.
Cutts had another good game against Arcola in a 59-33 win, scoring 23 points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out five assists.
Hemmen also had quite the game, scoring 10 points on 71 percent shooting. He also grabbed six rebounds, four on the offensive end and dished out seven assists.
However, Cumberland's season was put on hold when Roedl came out with an announcement Feb. 19.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, all activities involving the boys basketball team at Cumberland High School have been suspended through Thursday, March 4."
But the Pirates are ready to play again and have six games remaining on their slate, starting with a home game against Villa Grove/Heritage Friday evening and an away game against Decatur Lutheran on Saturday.
