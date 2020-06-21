Marion, IL — After starting out on the outside front row of the 30-lap feature, Peters found the top side and never looked back. Last time Peters attended a POWRi race at the famous Southern Illinois Raceway he took home a 2nd place finish, and today he got it done for his first POWRi victory of 2020.
Andrew Peters hit lapped traffic on lap 7, while Christopher Townsend battled for the position with Peters and couldn’t quite make it stick, losing the 2nd position to Joe B Miller on lap 8. 3rd place Townsend found himself battling with Harley Hollan and Scotty Milan for positions 3rd-5th.
As Peters found himself in heavy lapped traffic, he never faltered and walked away from positions 2-5, until the red came out on lap 13 for the #20 of Logan Hull.
After the restart on lap 13, Peters committed back to the top side and found himself in a battle with the 2nd place car, Joe B Miller who was followed by Townsend in third. The top 3 settled in and battle through the heavy lapped traffic, as Aiden Purdue capitalized and started moving in on the top three.
On lap 26 Peters found himself a corner ahead of 2nd place runner Joe B, as the yellow came out for the 3rd place runner Townsend. Third place then gets taken by the 14H of Harley Hollan, followed by 4th place Aiden Purdue, with Ryan Timms holding fifth.
With 4 laps remaining, the green flag flew, and Peters quickly took to the top side, Joe B Miller threw everything he had at Peters, less the kitchen sink to try to overtake the lead. As Miller tried to battle with Peters to no avail, Aiden Purdue capitalized and shot from fourth out of seemingly nowhere into third and then securely past Miller for second.
Crossing the line with his first POWRi Engler Machine and Tool 600cc Outlaw Micro League victory of 2020, Andrew Peters was followed to the line by Aiden Purdue with Joe B. Miller completing the podium. Harley Hollan took fourth with Ryan Timms rounding out the top five.
