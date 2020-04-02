An empty church on the start of what Catholics call Holy Week is largely an unprecedented thought, especially for local parishes.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused churches in the area and across the country to cease in-person services. Many have opted for live-streamed services online.
For Sacred Heart, St. Anthony and St. Mary’s Catholic parishes, there will be no packed pews and a sea of green palms waving in the air on Palm Sunday. Instead, Palm Sunday will be celebrated in front of cameras and computer screens.
The absence of the congregation is something The Rev. Mark Tracy, parochial vicar of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham and St. Mary Catholic Church in Shumway, describes as heartbreaking.
“As priests ... our hearts kind of break when you’re celebrating Mass, and you look at the pews and it’s empty — because you know that Jesus wants to feed His people and nourish their faith,” Tracy said. “Just right now, we can’t do that physically in the presence of one another, so our heart breaks. But it goes back to adapt and overcome.”
Palm Sunday is the start of Holy Week and the end of Lent. It marks the day Jesus returned to Jerusalem on a donkey. According to Catholic Gospel teachings, the people of Jerusalem placed palms or small branches in front of Jesus as a sign of homage.
Typically, palms are distributed to parishioners, who carry them in a procession into the church. Now, because of COVID-19, Tracy said parishioners of the three Catholic churches will have to adapt.
“We don’t really have a good way of distributing palms, just because there’s no good way of doing it without attracting a crowd. It’s hard then, too, because if you’re handing them out, you have hands touching the palms. So, because of that, what we’re going to do is encourage people to decorate their home, or put on their door any branch, Tracy said.
“It could be a tree branch, flower. It could be from anything. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a palm. In the U.S., we’re used to palms, but in other countries, they don’t have palms. They use olive branches or other types of things for Palm Sunday.”
Tracy said he and Sacred Heart’s priest, the Rev. Michal Rosa, will still have a procession. But the route will be much shorter to accommodate for the cameras the priests use to live stream daily Mass. The priests will begin Mass near the confessional at Sacred Heart Church and then proceed into the altar.
Tracy and Rosa have teamed up to hold Masses together for each of their parishes as Tracy is living at Sacred Heart’s rectory while St. Anthony’s rectory is remodeled.
Tracy described making the switch from in-person services to completely online Masses streamed on Facebook and YouTube as a large adjustment. He said Rosa has used his technology-savvy skill to keep the live streams running smoothly.
Despite challenges that can come with online streaming, Tracy said it is worth it to allow the parishioners to physically see their church, especially at the start of Holy Week when parishioners often come together to celebrate.
“It kind of brings a sense of comfort and stability in uncertain times. The Mass and the parish, they’re the same, and that gives us that consistency (and) stability,” Tracy said.
Palm Sunday Masses for St. Anthony and Sacred Heart Parishes will be live streamed on Facebook at 8:30 a.m. on April 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.