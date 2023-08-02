Paige Wendling is still processing her victory after being crowned 2023 Miss Effingham County Fair Queen Tuesday night in front of a crowd of spectators.
“I was completely blown away,” Wendling said Wednesday. “It doesn’t even feel real.”
Wendling, 19, is the daughter of Travis and Michelle Wendling.
She will take over the duties of 2022 Miss Effingham County Fair Queen Anna Carrell.
The first runner-up in the 2023 Miss Effingham County Fair Queen Pageant was Krista Phillips. Nora Gannaway was the second runner-up, and Peyton Garrard was the third runner-up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.