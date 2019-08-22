EFFINGHAM — Soon outdoor seating will be a part of the downtown dining experience with progression of the Jefferson Avenue reconstruction project.
During this week’s City Council meeting, Effingham Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman updated officials on the road reconstruction project. He said the work is progressing.
“Every thing is looking good and on schedule and moving very quickly now,” said Heuerman.
Barring weather interruptions the entire project is expected to be done by Oct. 31.
Special permits to allow outdoor seating must be approved by Mayor Mike Schutzbach, who is also the Effingham Liquor Commissioner. So far, Effing Brew, Village Wine and Gopher’s Grill have all submitted applications for this use.
Much of the legwork and design work for Jefferson Avenue project happened during the past city administration under Mayor Jeff Bloemker, but the work was bid by the current council.
The road reconstruction project cost $935,460.
Heuerman reported at the April City Council meeting, the project would include new concrete pavement, three outdoor cafe areas, electrical hook-ups at intersections for events; stamped concrete sidewalks and ADA-approved sidewalks.
Effing Brew had some outdoor seating on its own private property, but now it can expand and double the amount of outdoor seats.
“They relocated their fence 10-feet onto the city’s right of way for additional outdoor seating,” said Heuerman.
Effing Brew Co-Owner Aric Cornell is looking forward to expanding their outdoor seating and utilizing Illinois weather any chance they can.
“We are starting to build new picnic tables for it and early next week we should have it open for the public,” said Cornell.
Cornell said prior to the reconstruction at Jefferson and Banker, where the business is located, their outdoor seating was in a long strip, what he described as more like a hallway along their building.
“I like the idea of outdoor seating,” said Cornell. “It gives us a little more of an urban feel – more like the way Champaign and Chicago does their outdoor seating. It gives more options for us.”
Effing Brew microbrewery and restaurant offers seating for 18 outdoors now, but it will double with the new outdoor cafe arrangement.
“If there’s nice weather here, we’d like to be able to utilize it,” said Cornell. “This will give customers a better dining experience.”
