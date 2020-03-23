SUPERMARKETS: Walmart, Target and Amazon are among the companies giving pay hikes. Walmart is also giving one-time bonuses to its hourly part-time and full-time workers.
HIRING: The spread of the virus has created a massive disruption in the work place, with may companies sending workers home. However, other companies, largely those considered essential during the outbreak, have gone on a hiring binge.
Dollar General will hire up to 50,000 workers by the end of April as people ordered to stay home clear the bargain chain’s shelves and stock up pantries. Dollar General said Monday that most of the jobs will be temporary, but that some may be long term.
Papa John’s is hiring up to 20,000 people with demand for pizza elevated. The need for new workers is so great, the company said Monday that interviews can turn into punching the clock on the same day. Domino’s already announced additional hiring.
