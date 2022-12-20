Dec. 30 is the deadline for Effingham Daily News “Citizen of the Year” nominations.
The newspaper is again looking for individuals of extraordinary ethics who strive to improve the welfare of our community and its citizens.
For its Citizen of the Year, the newspaper looks for somebody who has made a significant impact on the overall quality of life in our community. Tell us about those deserving individuals.
The recipient will be honored at the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce annual gala on Jan. 21. Any resident of Effingham County who is 18 years or older is eligible.
Nominees will be considered based on three criteria: overall lifetime contribution to and impact on the Effingham area to improve the quality of life; impact on the community through volunteerism, participation or membership in community, religious or civic organizations; and demonstrations of dedication to improving our community by providing leadership and resources over and above one’s normal employment.
One thing that distinguishes many past honorees is the multiple levels of contributions they have made to the Effingham area over a long period of time.
Last year’s award was presented to Mark Steppe by Daily News Editor Jeff Long.
“There are so many deserving people who could be Citizen of the Year and certainly out of all of the nominations we have gotten I would be proud to give this award to any of them as well,” said Long.
“He is extremely dedicated to his family, friends, church and lawn. He shared his athletic traits by volunteering several years to coach Khoury League, Little League, Flag Football, Soccer and traveling baseball for the park district,” read one nomination letter.
“I’m stunned,” Steppe said upon receiving the award. “I truthfully wasn’t looking for this award because I do things just to do things and try to help people the best I can.”
It’s as true now as it was last year and in previous years that this community never seems to have a shortage of people worthy of recognition.
Past recipients of the Effingham Daily News Citizen of the Year Award are:
1987 — Michael Fortner
1988 — Ginnie Swanson
1989 — Norbert “Bud” Althoff
1990 — Ron Meek
1991 — Lowell Samuel
1992 — Maxine Williams
1993 — Katie Kroeger
1994 — Consuello Luttrell
1995 — Thelma Keller
1996 — Sister Beth Marie Ruder
1997 — The Rev. Lawrence Beebe
1998 — John Schimmelpfenning
1999 — Frank Kabbes
2000 — Newlin Martin
2001 — Carl Koerner Jr.
2002 — Joseph McNaughton
2003 — Delbert Mundt
2004 — Jerry Moon
2005 — Dr. David Bristow
2006 — Jack Thies
2007 — Fran Schultz
2008 — Jim McDaniel
2009 — Greg Sapp
2010 — Richard “Rick” Siemer
2011 — Monsignor Leo Enlow
2012 — Don Niehart
2013 — Loretta Koester
2014 — Dr. Ruben Boyajian and Carol Toney
2015 — Craig Lindvahl
2016 — Hank Stephens
2017 — Tod Lancaster
2018 — Dr. Nash Naam
2019 — Delaine Donaldson
2020 — Ann Deters
2021 — Norma Lansing
2022 — Mark Steppe
Nomination letters should be emailed to EDN Editor Jeff Long at jeff.long@effinghamdailynews.com. Put “Citizen of the Year” in the subject line. Include your name and phone number. Although email is preferred, nomination letters may also be sent to the Effingham Daily News at 201 N. Banker, Effingham, IL 62401.
