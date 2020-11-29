Both parties in Congress broadly agree that something has to be done about the unprecedented power that Google wields over the search-engine market. The Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit filed last month puts new focus on the company’s tactics to effectively control the entire search industry, making it impossible for competition to get a foothold.
But any potentially valid case for a Google breakup or other action must not be tainted by conservative obsession over the fictional claim that this and other Big Tech giants are “censoring” conservative voices. That claim is not only factually dubious but misrepresents the meaning of censorship. In a constitutional sense, censorship is something done by a government or other authority, not a business. The Justice Department should argue its case about Google’s alleged anti-competitive practices and leave ideology out of it.
The 68-page antitrust lawsuit appears on its face to do that. The argument it lays out is steeped in the distinctly modern language of high-tech social media but harkens to the same core claims historically invoked against Standard Oil, AT&T and Microsoft: that Google has used its market strength to improperly smother potential competition.
More than 80% of U.S. online searches happen on Google, creating an ad base worth around $160 billion annually. The government claims Google has used that dominant position to force deals that make it the default search engine in other companies’ devices, blocking competitors from ever getting their products in front of consumers. Critics say the harm to consumers can be seen in, for example, the proliferation of intrusive paid ads brought up by Google searches, to the point that the search answers themselves get buried. There comes a point when a competitor might be able to offer a less-aggravating search option. But Google’s practices ensure no real competition can develop.
While the suit appears at first glance to be a straightforward attack on anti-competitive behavior, the political context cannot be ignored. President Donald Trump and his supporters have long alleged, without evidence, that Google search results promote anti-conservative bias. Though virtually all the states are engaged in probes of Google, only Republican attorneys general have signed onto the Justice Department’s lawsuit — this from a party traditionally opposed to government regulation of business. Some Justice staffers have expressed concern that they haven’t yet built a strong enough case against Google, but Attorney General William Barr was apparently determined to get the suit filed before the Nov. 3 election.
Still, the initial language of the suit itself appears to hew to the sober, ideology-free argument that Google engages in anti-competitive behavior that hurts consumers. As long as that remains the focus, the suit deserves to receive a robust airing in court.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch
