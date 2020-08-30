Here are two tales of confronting adversity you likely didn’t connect, both highlighted by the Chicago Tribune. One’s about science. The other’s about salad.
Back in March, when the nation plunged into the frightening unknown of a pandemic, Dr. Martin Burke of the University of Illinois got a tall order: Put together a team of experts to invent a simple, accurate test to detect COVID-19. Oh, and make sure it’s inexpensive enough to be mass produced.
“The standard process is too slow,” explained Burke, an associate dean for research at the U. of I. Carle Illinois College of Medicine. “It’s too expensive, and it has too many supply chain bottlenecks in order to be able to do fast and frequent testing on scale.”
In less than six months, Burke’s team did it. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given emergency authorization to the U. of I. for its saliva-based test that produces rapid results and avoids the pitfalls of using nasal swabs, which are more cumbersome to process and uncomfortable for the patient. “We spread COVID-19 through saliva droplets primarily so you’re testing the exact medium in which that infectiousness is likely to occur,” Burke told the Tribune. “It’s also much easier to collect, it requires less PPE, doesn’t necessarily require direct engagement with the health care worker and, as we’ve shown, the process can be done very fast.”
Now, about salad. Farmer’s Fridge is a Chicago-based company that operates refrigerated vending machines it stocks with healthy fare like salads and sandwiches for the workplace crowd. That was nearly the entire business, and it dried up overnight when the coronavirus hit. No office workers, no lunch rush. Revenue dropped 85% when downtown's emptied out, the Tribune reported.
Imagine the panic. Some competitors, like Pret a Manger, permanently closed all downtown Chicago locations. Farmer’s Fridge was left with a smaller number of locations in hospitals and its own big question of whether to lay off workers to preserve capital. “Board members and investors started calling me daily to tell me to move quickly to minimize our losses,” Farmer’s Fridge CEO Luke Saunders explained in an essay published in Fast Company.
Saunders took a breath and pivoted. He kept his employees on the job, expanded distribution to more hospitals, where cafeterias were closed, and introduced a home delivery program that extends into the suburbs. To create buzz he asked Chicago chefs to create specialty menu items. “We realized people were really missing restaurants in their lives, and chefs probably wanted to be creative and share their experience with people at home, so we created an opportunity for them to do that,” Saunders told WLS-Ch. 7 food reporter Steve Dolinsky. Farmer’s Fridge says revenues have climbed back to 95% of what they were before the pandemic.
There’s more than one lesson here, including to never declare defeat, or victory, too soon. By that we mean success goes to those who keep their feet moving.
One of the first rapid COVID-19 tests, created by Abbott Labs, relies on a specialized machine that isn’t easy to mass produce. Good thing others kept innovating. Dozens of coronavirus tests have been granted emergency use authorization by the government. All can play a role in containing the virus by making testing as widespread as possible. “It’s kitchen sink time,” Susan Butler-Wu, clinical microbiologist at the University of Southern California, told The New York Times.
And speaking of kitchen sinks, we continue to be impressed by the creative measures employed by desperate restaurateurs to keep going when it might be easier to give up. We’re thinking of restaurants that have reinvented their menus and those that have turned parking lots into enticing outdoor cafes. Who knew Chicago could have so much al fresco dining?
This pandemic has taken lives and destroyed jobs, but it hasn’t crushed ingenuity. In fact, we see the opposite. That’s a reassuring sign for the future.
– Chicago Tribune
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.