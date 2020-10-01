For those who have felt powerless as a global pandemic has jolted the economy and disrupted lives, here’s an empowering suggestion: Get a flu shot.
OK, the flu shot itself will not protect against the coronavirus, but it will reduce health risks as the United States approaches the flu season. By avoiding the flu, those who get a shot have one less contagious disease to worry about.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 400,000 people were hospitalized in the United States for seasonal flu complications last year. Immunizing more people could help preserve hospital beds, staff and medical resources needed for COVID-19 patients this year.
Seasonal flu season tends to strain health care systems every year. But 2020 is not just like every other year.
COVID-19 already has claimed 200,000 American lives in less than seven months. The coronavirus is a respiratory illness, like the flu. However, more than 2% of those who contract COVID-19 have died. That’s far more deadly than influenza.
Health officials also say they’ve seen initial data suggesting that some individuals may come down with a “co-infection” with influenza and the coronavirus. People battling both ailments would be far sicker.
Even after getting a flu shot, everyone should continue to follow the precautions that have been promoted since the coronavirus was discovered.
Everyone should wash their hands, wear a mask, maintain physical distance from other people, avoid unnecessary travel and stay home if they’re sick. These precautions are lifesavers, slowing spread of both the coronavirus and the flu within the Southern Hemisphere, where the flu season usually goes from April to September.
Hygiene and distancing efforts intended to reduce the spread of coronavirus transmission “have likely played a role in reducing influenza virus transmission,” according to an Aug. 31 influenza update from the World Health Organization. A flu vaccine is especially important for older people and those with underlying health conditions. These are the same people who are most vulnerable and need to minimize close interactions with others during an infectious disease pandemic.
Cold weather tends to keep more people indoors, and for those who share indoor spaces, it’s especially important to have flu vaccinations.
Fortunately, there are many opportunities for those seeking flu shots. Hospitals, clinics and some retail establishments are offering vaccinations at little or no cost. Some drive-thru vaccination clinics make it possible for individuals to roll up a sleeve and get a shot without ever leaving the comfort of a vehicle.
CDC Director Robert Redfield said about 47% of U.S. residents got the flu vaccine last year. His goal this year is for 65% participation.
Not worried about your own health risks? Please get the shot anyway, to help slow the spread of influenza. Other lives are at risk.
– The Quincy Herald-Whig
