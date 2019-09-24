Former Vice President Joe Biden, already facing questions about whether he's too old to be running for president, drove home those concerns during last week's Democratic debate, when he demonstrated that he is – technologically speaking, at least – stuck in the '70s. Or more accurately in the '60s and '50s.
As part of a rambling answer to a question about the legacy of slavery, Biden admonished parents to "make sure you have a record player on at night," to "make sure that kids hear words."
Concern No. 1: It's unclear what that has to do with the legacy of slavery. Biden seemed to be suggesting either that poor minority parents who want to expose their children to more words and expand their vocabularies are already doing that. Or maybe others should be doing that. Either suggestion is problematic.
Concern No. 2: Record players? Don't look now, but many of next year's voters – specifically, the younger ones, which any Democratic candidate will need – have never even seen one of those magical spinning contraptions. Records have been around since the Victrola was marketed in 1906. Voters born as far back as the 1970s grew up with cassettes and 8-track tapes. Then came the compact disc. Then came iPods and MP3 players. Now everything is streamed over a phone. But record players?
It could've been worse. As comedian John Oliver put it, Biden came across as someone who was "just barely stopping himself from saying 'phonograph.'"
– The St. Louis Post-Dispatch
