As a supporter of Republican candidate Dr. Chuck Ellington for U.S. Representative in the 15th District, I am asking your readers to consider voting for him in the primary on or before March 17.
Dr. Ellington was my husband's doctor for over 20 years. During this time we found him to be an intelligent, attentive, and compassionate doctor whom we grew to admire and respect. His diagnoses were thorough; his instructions were complete and easy to understand. If we had any questions, he patiently addressed them, never making us feel rushed or slighted. He always wanted what was best for my husband. I am conﬁdent that he treats all of his patients in such a professional manner.
As he is with his patients, Dr. Ellington will be with his constituents, no matter what their party affiliation. They can be assured that he will listen to their concerns and serve their interests well. He will research district issues and weigh all options, initiating and voting for legislation that beneﬁts local farmers, small businesses, school districts, and government entities. Having his law degree will be a deﬁnite plus when evaluating the credibility of legislation.
In short, he will represent the people in District 15 to the very best of his abilities.
Politics need not be as nasty as some would make it. Like the people in his district, Dr. Ellington loves his family, is active in his church, enjoys time with his friends and colleagues. He is quick to smile and laughs easily. He is the kind of person we need to represent us in the U.S. House.
Please vote for him on or before March 17.
Ann Wheeler
Sullivan
