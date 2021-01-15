With the number of daily COVID deaths and jobless Americans still trending up, it’s clear that the Federal Government must provide more relief to those in need and do more to hasten the end of this pandemic.
President-elect Biden’s plan does just that by investing in initiatives to dramatically accelerate the pace of vaccinations and availability of testing while getting desperately-needed relief to working Americans struggling with hunger, unemployment and housing instability.
His plan would also ensure millions of workers receive a total of $2,000 in direct payments and allocate critical aid for small businesses and state and local governments. We must pass this plan to bring additional relief as soon as possible, help stabilize our economy and combat this deadly virus.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth
D-Illinois
Commented
