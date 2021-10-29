Your socialist future is here now!
In your socialist future, Americans will get their money from the government. Numerous programs and giveaways will discourage work. Businesses will spend their ad budgets not selling their products but trying to attract workers. Commerce will slow. Up to 4 million per month will quit their jobs. Surprise! Your socialist future is here now! Socialists must be acknowledged and rejected.
David Schaefer, Beecher City
