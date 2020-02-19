You have to live with your choice
I was listening to my favorite old gospel music. It always fills me with love and hope. I know that He loves. That knowledge fills me with peace and security!
I’m not preaching! We each choose our path to follow. Mine is faith in God! I stand with God!
I also stand with my country! We became a country because our ancestors stood and fought for our Bill of Rights and the Constitution. If you don’t like it, change it legally.
Think carefully! You have to live with your choice. Choose a free U.S.A.!
Dorothy Stewardson, Effingham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.