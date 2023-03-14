Although I didn't turn the paperwork in, that doesn't mean I am not willing to run for Mayor of Altamont. I ask all those with confidence in me to be Mayor to write my name, Clarence Pagel, on the ballot under the mayor section. Don’t forget to fill in a circle next to it.
I have been attending city meetings for years, trying to voice concerns of the working man. I can’t say they listened but I was there to let them know that people take notice of things like how much we are paying to get the water tower painted, or what we are spending for new sewer lines, or why are we neglecting certain areas of town?
I may not be as tech savvy as others when it comes to seeking out grants or information, but I will ask for help from the appropriate people to get the information. I may not have a college education but I have life experience and in many circumstances that will take you farther. I have worked for everything I have in life and understand the value of a dollar and how to make it stretch.
I want the best for our growing city and want to encourage business to come here and succeed, not just exist. If elected, I will work to be a voice of the citizens, listen to your concerns and try to make Altamont grow and prosper.
Thank you for your consideration!
Clarence Pagel
Altamont
Editor's note: The candidates on the ballot for mayor of Altamont in the April 4 consolidated election are Dan Milleville, Todd V. Slingerland and Michael William Bowman.
