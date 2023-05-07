Would you like to be a shepherd? Do you know what a tough job this might be? I know I cannot imagine what it would be like to be up in the hills, living by yourself leading and protecting the sheep. Living in silence most of the time.
Recently, I have been hearing a lot about how the shepherd builds an enclosure out of rocks or similar substance and will only have one opening or gate. The sheep follow him in through the gate. He then lies across the entrance as a gate to protect them from any danger coming in or them going out.
The rocks or other materials serve to keep the unity of the herd, but also to keep predators out and protect them.
We can compare our lives to this in many ways. Of course we all know that the The Good Shepherd is Jesus. We are the sheep. The enclosure could be many things, but I might think it would be graces that we receive that protects each of us.
The Bible would be another part of that wall, but it only is effective if we read it and live it. Another protector is prayer, we never can pray enough. Jesus the Good Shepherd is the way through the gate to heaven for us.
So the question is how can we be protected from predators (these would be the devil.) Maybe we should add some extra prayers today, possibly attend a prayer group or Bible study or start your own. You can always pray on your own or go to Adoration for a small time.
Did you know why we are anointed with the oil during the sacraments? Well years ago they did not have pesticides, therefore they poured oil on the sheep's head to keep the bugs and worms out their ears.
Silence may be our best protection. Remember to take all the protection you can get for we are never guaranteed tomorrow. God may take us today ... just because.
Be prepared and put the armor of protection around your soul.
Lisa Rexroat
Dieterich
