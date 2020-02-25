Worries about election integrity
I just finished early voting, and I have zero confidence in my vote being accurately secured nor counted. After asking, I was told that the electronic ballot scanner was still in testing. Instead, they had a large, rickety “lock” box with a small slot to insert the ballot.
When the ballot is inserted, it then rests upon a shallow stack of other ballots that stack all the way up to the slot itself. The slot, while thin, is large enough that someone could reach a finger in and easily pull out a stack of ballots. In a time when election fraud is a serious problem, so much so that more and more people feel our elections are not valid, a better, more secure system could have and should have been implemented.
Shame on whomever came up with this. I voted. And I am 100% certain that it will not count or matter whatsoever.
Corey Taylor, Effingham
