Did you ever wonder about all these new (self-check) lines? First you walk around trying to find what you want, which was located here last week but moved today. After finally checking most things off your list you proceed to the check out area only to find the clerked stations are very limited and lines long.
However there are a host of these new checkout lanes but you have to scan and bag things yourself. What is really happening here is quite simple. You have become both a customer and an unpaid employee rolled into one. It is in essence “free labor.”
The more free labor the fewer aisles with paid clerks resulting in savings. Yours or Theirs?
Eric Isom, Effingham
