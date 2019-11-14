Healthcare is a top issue for most voters. Even with copays, prescriptions & doctor’s visits are often budget-busters. The numbers of uninsured are rising again for the first time since the Affordable Care Act. One-third of all bankruptcies involve medical bills. While healthcare is a basic human right in most countries, it is a highly profitable & increasingly unaffordable commodity here.
Although medical & pharmaceutical research is done worldwide, we pay the highest prices. Universal health programs in other countries control costs by regulation or negotiation. We accept government regulation of electric rates. Why not healthcare?
The free market doesn’t keep healthcare costs down because the ultimate consumer, the patient, has little control over his choices. Workplace insurance plans suit the employers’ criteria. Insurers contract with drug & copay card companies, hospitals, doctors, etc. Again, deals suit the insurers’ needs rather than the patient.
Our healthcare system ranks 37th in efficiency & effectiveness behind Colombia, Morocco, & Saudi Arabia. We out-spend everyone else by far, and not everyone is covered. Administrative costs devour a fourth of each healthcare dollar, and half of that dollar is paid with our taxes.
The U.S. is a wealthy country. We fund our priorities. Our health is not as important to Congress as endless wars or campaign contributions. We must be willing to consider new ideas and vote for candidates who will make changes so even the least among us can be healthy.
Karen Clausing, Charleston
