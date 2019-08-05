In response to the letter to the editor in the July 24 issue of the Effingham Daily News entitled, "President Trump's 'Go Back' Tweet not racist":
Well, as president of our great nation, the United States of America, I personally think that President Trump would lay off his tweeting and get down to business and get a personality and not have so much of a "My way or no way" attitude.
I don't know where he stands in the eyes of God, and it is not for me to judge, but we have a right of opinion. Whether or not, America needs Christian leadership.
Referring to Dr. Nash Naam's article in the Effingham Daily News on July 17, 2019: This immigration subject has gone too far. Do we stop to think how serious this issue has become?
Why did our ancestors come to America? They came seeking freedom and foundfed various Christian beliefs in which we here in America worship a true God!
Getting back to Dr. Nash Naam and his family. Have we stopped to think of what Dr. Naam and his family went through to become American citizens? And how proud he and his family are to be citizens of the United States of America?
When he is your doctor and you get acquainted with him. you will find a dedicated citizen with a strong faith in God, and he is grateful to live here in the United States of America.
His family certainly did not get any free handouts. They earned it.
William Percival
Effingham
