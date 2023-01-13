I think we are reaching a tipping point in our society ... when it becomes fashionable for pandering politicians to issue press releases boasting about the measures with which they "will not comply."
First, it was non-compliance with state public health regulations (to the particular detriment of our elderly population). Now, it's a targeting of the statutes being passed by the Legislature and signed into law by the Governor. What's next? And what kind of message is this behavior sending? "Hey kids, if you don't believe in it just make up your own rules."
Who's keeping track of which laws will be enforced and which ones won't — especially during an era in which every politician thinks he's a constitutional law expert, with many of them in the executive branch of government urging a usurping of the powers of the legislative and judicial branches?
So, now we as citizens must keep up, not only with case law and new statutes, but also the latest copied-and-pasted press releases from Chaos Central?
Sooner or later, there will come a day of reckoning. Anarchy brings with it certain problems, and even “the people” who have chosen this foolish path won't like it.
Scott Ronald Medgar Ealy
Effingham
