Who are the actual extremists? Is it the far right or the far left?
I believe it’s the ones on the left who have overstepped their bounds.
I will cite a minimum of seven different ways they’ve accomplished this.
1. The radical, self-serving pro-abortion feminists.
2. The social progressives who are corrupting marriage and families.
3. The ones who push these ridiculous educational curriculums focused on race and gender.
4. Their anti-police policies and bail reforms that have caused record crime.
5. The inept management of our economy causing record-breaking inflation.
6. The open borders crowd which allows the cartels to enrich themselves.
7. The overly zealous greenies who are hurting our energy independence.
They are the ones who are ruining our country with their socialistic utopian ideas that have shown they don’t work in the real world, no less are in-line with the thinking of patriotic God-fearing Americans.
So my word to Republicans is, don’t get squishy and weak-kneed and try to compromise. You might think if you do, it shows you’re reasonable and tolerant, but at what cost of sacrificing the values you and your fellow Americans stand for? Do the extremists on the Left ever want to compromise? No! They push even harder. So it’s time to grow a backbone and do what is right. Be not afraid!
Marilyn Wirth
Effingham
