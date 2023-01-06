New Year, New Me!
Do you not like where you are at right now? What road are you traveling down? Do you not like the direction you are facing? What foods for your body and soul are you consuming? Do you really feel all your talents and all your achievements are all self earned? Do you feel that you will never grow as the others around you have?
Recently, I bought a book about the smallest reindeer. I read it to the kiddos and it repeated the same line over and over. The reindeer was so sad and did not want to follow the others because he did not have antlers. He complained to the bird, to the walrus,the moose and so on. They each responded that he needed patience and he would grow and eventually would receive his antlers. But he had no faith and said he would never have them.
But as the story goes, he starts feeling different, his head starts itching and finally sees his reflection in a pool that now he has antlers like the rest. Because, he thought he was not like rest and he was crying over it, he was almost attacked by a polar bear. He almost froze because he wallered in his pitty over not being like the rest.
Where are you this new year? Are you like the faithless reindeer or are you like the Potter in Wisdom 15:7-13 that states: "A Potter works the soft clay and carefully shapes each object for our use. Some things he makes are put to good use, and some are not, but he makes them all from the same clay, and shapes them in the same manner. The Potter himself decides which objects shall be used for what purposes. He is human being who was himself formed from earth only a short while earlier, and after a little while, when he must return the soul that was lent to him, he will go back to the same earth. He is a human being, but he wastes his labor shaping a useless God out of the same clay that he uses to make pots. His life will be short, and he will soon have to die, but he is not concerned about that. He wants to compete with those who work in gold, silver, and bronze, and make things like they do. He takes great pride in the things he makes, but they are counterfeit. His heart is made of ashes. His hope is cheaper than dirt. His life is not worth as much as his clay, because he never came to know God who shaped him, who breathed into him an active soul and a living spirit. He thinks of human life just a game, a market where he can make a profit. He believes that he must make money however he can, even by evil ways. This man, who makes idols and fragile pots from the same clay knows better than anyone else that he is sinning."
This New year take the time to look in the mirror and see how you have grown. Take the time to have faith in a God that breathed life in you and loves you unconditionally. Eat healthy foods and read spiritual books. Don't worship idols that cause you to not be humble and want all the material things. Build your soul up and your faith in God. Start this New Years off right, go outside of your box and form a constructive plan for your spiritual and bodily growth. Don't doubt as the reindeer did. Put your faith in God and not yourself. Let God help you form a new you.
Happy New Year.
Lisa Rexroat
Dieterich
