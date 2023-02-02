When the gossip begins and lives are destroyed
Tonight it is very cold outside. Hard for my freezing toes to warm up.
Today I am perplexed by the “he says, she says” atmosphere. Everyone always wants to make accusations against another. It seems like it has became a game. The sad part is once someone is accused, without being proven, they are already guilty. Then the gossip begins and lives are destroyed.
Have you ever taken a feather pillow and opened it on a windy day and emptied the feathers out? What a mess, can you even believe how far they will scatter?
Now I want you to imagine picking every one back up and putting them back into the pillow. This is near impossible.
Now imagine someone that maybe wrongfully accused, but already is guilty by word of mouth. The words of deceipt have been breathed to the east and west and north and south. Are you guilty of this? I know I have been in the past.
Let’s try and not accuse unless we were there and saw the evidence. This is a tough challenge when you may be sitting in a circle of friends and it seems the lies spread like wild fire. How can you collect those words back up if the innocence is right in front of you.
Check out the book of Esther in the bible. Haman thought he could take over by being a mastermind and to have Mordecai (a Jew) and all the Jews in his kingdom killed. King Xerxes fell for the lies. His wife Esther was faithful and mortified herself in prayer and was able to reveal the truth before all the deaths. The Jews were able to fight back and save their lives, with the shield of God helping them be strong.
So I challenge the words that come spewing out of our mouths be changed to help and show gratitude. Remember this isn’t easy, but if we put it in God’s hand we can be saved from the wickedness of the evil one.
Can we help save a life from deceit today? Yes we can, step up to the plate and forgive and only say positive words.
Esther kept her faith, can you keep yours? Be the beam of light that we all need to see. Be the warm hearted and instead of feathers, send off many positive attributes of others.
Lisa Rexroat, Dieterich
