Adoration: Tonight seems to be about the lies the world is telling us. A big one is: YOU WILL BE HAPPY AS LONG AS YOU GET WHAT YOU WANT AND HOW EVER MUCH YOU WANT. WHATEVER THINGS YOU WANT, NO MATTER HOW YOU GET THEM THEY WILL MAKE YOU HAPPY. This is such a lie and such an untrue statement. Ask yourself: When do I truly feel happy?
Am I happy when I buy that special dress or power toy? Does it make me happy just for a moment or a lifetime?
Am I happy when I help others and expect nothing in return?
Am I happy giving until it hurts?
Am I happy buying all the stuff I want and just looking at it?
Today I feel we each, this always includes myself need to revisit what makes us happy.
I feel we should consider simplifying, therefore things are not controlling us.
We should be present for the moments when God reveals to us what he wants us to do, which direction we have been chosen to go in.
Today it seems everyone is controlled by the cell phone. Yes there can be good from the phone but it is now an attachment, a habit, an addiction.
This advent season try and not let the phone control you. Put it down in another room away from you.
If you have children, help them by showing them there is more to life then the phone. Pope Francis is pleading with kids to not let the phone control their lives.
Sadly the phone allows us to be someone we are not.
This is not being authentic. This leads to so much unhappiness.
Let's be true to ourselves, let's be ourselves. We have been made in the image and likeness of God. He did not say we were made in the image and likeness of a certain movie star, president, famous athlete or etc.
NOONE LIKES A FAKE.... December 8 is the feast of the Immaculate conception, December 9 is feast of Juan Diego, the one who seen the apparition of our Lady of Guadalupe.
Mary did not try to be some one else. She was willing to do God's will and raise a son that was not on her want list at the time. Meaning an unexpected suprise, but look what joy and happiness she gained by listening and living the life she was asked to live. Let us say to our Lord: "BLESS ME LORD I HAVE COME TO DO YOUR WILL!"
Lisa Rexroat
Dieterich
