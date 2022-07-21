Recently, we were at a horse auction.
I purchased a horse that had the saddle on all evening. He was a big bay and gorgeous. Such masculinity. He carried himself very well. The animal was only 5 years old and highly bred. When it came time to get him out of his stall, I was shocked and did not know what to do. The saddle was off of him and his back was severely swayed; he had a major dip in his spine. This animal's back was covered up and totally fooled us on his true appearance and handicap.
So many times we see people in wheelchairs or visible handicaps. Sometimes it is easy to shy away from them, because it can be unknown territory. Sometimes we don't know what to say or how to say it.
Many times though we see people in beautiful bodies and do not realize that they are handicapped as well. Some may be carrying major crosses and burdens around that may debilitate them from living a normal life. Learning disabilities are another form of handicap that is not visible.
Just as the horse's handicap was covered, I feel so many of us have spiritual handicaps. Some do not know God at all, some refuse to follow any church laws and this itself can keep a person in bondage, which would be a handicap.
I myself have a handicap of specifically not always being able to pray the rosary on my own. Over 12 years ago, I had seven surgeries on my leg. I had to learn how to walk again. I used every apparatus to help me. I used wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, braces, canes and on and on. I am so thankful that God allowed me to use these things to build my strength and aid me with my handicap.
I ask you: "What is your handicap?" Is it spiritual, mental or physical? I suggest if you haven't received help for the handicap then you should put the pride down and ask for some kind of aid to help you. There are so many books out there to help you overcome these handicaps.
But if you are having a spiritual handicap, you may want to start by going to confession and confess your sins. You may want to refer back to a catechism or the Bible to enlighten your spirit. No matter what the handicap, always be loving, caring and understanding to those with handicaps. Go out of your way to make someone with a handicap feel joy and happiness by your reactions to them. Realize that some of all of our handicaps are not always visible. Even bowlers and golfers have a handicap.
Lisa Rexroat
Dieterich
