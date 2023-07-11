In reference to July 5 story on the front page of the Effingham Daily News, “Highland Park residents walk parade route where 7 were killed in Fourth of July shooting”:
Only seven killed, and had the bystanders been armed, he would have been put down before the seven were killed. Where’s the march in Highland Park for the millions of babies murdered? Also, tens of thousands died of drugs. There are homeless and a great burden on our government.
What is really their motive? Gun grabbers. They want to destroy the First and Second Amendments, so they can rule like China. You will be a subject, not a citizen. Your lifestyle will be minimal and you will be their slave. And they will live like kings.
On the other hand: Luke 4:18: “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised.”
Isaiah 55:6: “Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near.”
God wants us to be free and not a slave.
Why is China prospering? Because of slaves.
Pastor Loy Cash, Effingham
