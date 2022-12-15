What is heaven like? Today I visited my first babysitter, as I was also her first child for her to babysit. She was longing to get to heaven, to meet her wonderful husband, family and friends. Previously, we buried our sweet grandmother, she longed for heaven as well. When discussing heaven, usually a description of peacefulness and unending beauty comes to mind.
In John14:1-4. It states:"Do not be worried and upset," Jesus told them. "Believe in God and believe also in me. There are many rooms in my Father's house, and I am going to prepare a place for you. I would not tell you this if it were not so. And after I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to myself, so that you will be where I am. You know the way that leads to the place where I am going."
The path to heaven is following his commandments and loving thy neighbor as thyself. My ole babysitter and grandmother both showed obedience, love and respect to God by their daily actions.
In John 21 it states: "Those who accept my commandments and obey them are the ones who love me. My father will love those who love me; I too will love them and reveal myself to them."
This makes me so excited and peaceful knowing that heaven awaits theses two beautiful angels. If the sky at certain nights is any indication of heaven with its own sky writings and puffy white clouds lingering, I know that I want to make it my goal to try and get there. I know it is easier to get a camel through a needles eye then for me to get to heaven, but I will die trying to get there.
Upon reading John 14:27, it gives us Hope, God can bring peace to your past, purpose to your present, and hope to your future, but only if you have faith in Him.
Merry Christmas.
Lisa Rexroat
Dieterich
