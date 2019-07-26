Last year an Efﬁngham city ofﬁcial told me that the agreement with the CN Railroad to create quiet railroad crossings would take effect in July 2019.
As of this writing the trains are still sounding TOOOOOOOT, TOOOOOOOT, TOOT, TOOOOOOOT at every crossing night and day. I estimate the number of trains passing through Efﬁngham daily to be about 452 ... Or at least it seems like it in the middle of the night.
Please report an update on this issue.
Capt. Robert M. Lumpp
Efﬁngham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.