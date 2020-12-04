What do you seek? With all the chaos going on, press the pause button, take a step back, and look. Ask yourself this question: what are you looking for?
Is the answer health? Stability? Calm? Security? Peace? The list could go on, but the point is … we all seek something.
Why do you seek it? This answer could vary greatly depending on what your first answer was; but ultimately, could it be answered with “it will make me happy?”
All our desires are directed towards this end, that is to happiness. This is a good thing, it is what we are made for! However, many of us struggle to find it. You personally may be feeling lost right now and are wondering if it is even possible to find happiness in this life.
Where do we look to find this happiness? Is it in money, success, influence, or pleasure? All these things will come and go … but they will not bring a happiness that lasts.
C.S. Lewis once said, “If we find ourselves with a desire that nothing in this world can satisfy, the most probable explanation is that we were made for another world.” (heaven)
Notice that ache in your heart for something that you just can’t quite satisfy no matter how hard you try. As Christians, we believe that we were made by God to be in relationship with him. Could it be that the ache you are feeling is this desire for God?
Emilie Esker, Dieterich
