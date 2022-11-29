What are you thankful for?
Thanksgiving ... What are you thankful for? I can tell you that my list is endless.
Every day there seems to be one struggle after another. Every day we can say life is tough. Every day we can whine and moan. But also every day we have the chance to say thank you God and also just say: “God please take care of it ...”
We must realize that we can go along in life with total negativity. We also must realize that will get us nowhere. It will only put us in a negative state of mind and we will never grow, we will never have success. So just for today I think we should change our mindset and be positive, be grateful, be thankful.
I believe we should be prayerful and loving. As you go to your get together, remember to say a prayer for the lonely, the homeless, anyone that has been through a broken relationship. So when you pass a person begging for food or a homeless person just stop and pray for them. My grandchildren always remind me to pray when we pass a cemetery or if an ambulance goes past. Thru the eyes of babes there are so many blessings.
Sometimes while I am at adoration I ask Jesus to come down off that cross and show me his face. Then I realize he does that. Every natural thing is made by him and thru him, therefore he actually shows his face to us in everything. Maybe in the sunrise and sunset. Could be in your child’s eyes or your puppies’ eyes. Maybe in the air you breathe ... Let’s have a prayerful, thankful and blessed Thanksgiving.
It never hurts to give to the less fortunate, you may be someone’s spark to move on forward. You maybe giving straight to Jesus.
Lisa Rexroat, Dieterich
Stop abortions by not getting pregnant
Killing a human being no matter if he’s walking or still to be born is wrong. The punishment should be the same.
You know it’s a baby. The suffering to the baby is unthinkable. And you will suffer the rest of your life. It’s on your mind. Why put yourself through this?
You say you know your body. Why then did you get pregnant in the first place? You say you know your body. The Lord will allow you to see how wrong it is killing these preborn babies. Talk with the Lord. He will really allow you to see how wrong killing these preborn babies is.
The only way to stop abortions is don’t get pregnant in the first place. Payer and fasting always helps. Save yourself from the agony you will go through.
Madonna Goeckner, Altamont
At the threshold of eternity
We are at the threshold of eternity. We are in the last days. Every day is uncertain.
Nuclear war could break out at any time. Time to examine ourselves. Are we ready?
Is God calling you? It’s something you want. Something missing in your life. It’s free to us. The Lamb of God paid with his life.
Conditions?
You only have to believe God sent his Son to die for our sins. He took our place on the cross and was in the grave three days and three nights and rose on the third day. Whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.
Baptism? Go to a man of God at the church of your choice. I have baptized in area churches and Lake Sara.
Just as I am, just as I am, without one plea, but that thy blood was shed for me, and that Thou bid me come to Thee. O Lamb of God, I come! I come!
Pastor Loy Cash, Effingham
