Tonight is all about Thanksgiving. Every day before we arise we need to be thankful for at least three things. You get to make the choice. What are you thankful for today?
Affirmation is such a life changer. When we continuously say out loud the the things we are thankful for, this helps affirm how thankfulness can bring joy into our hearts.
Being thankful has also proven to heal the body as well. God does not want us to be broken. He wants us to use every moment to give us joy. Does this mean we will have no suffering? No it does not, but he will give us the joy in the suffering.
If you ever have the time, read the book of Job. It is a hard one to process. But, wow, Job suffered so many losses but never let them get him down. He found the joy in suffering.
God wants us to be thankful so we can heal all those broken pieces and put them back together again.
Lately, I have noticed people are not living their lives to their potential. They seem to be following people on social media and living by watching other people's lives and not living their life that was meant for them.
Are you living your life thru others or can you say you are living out the potentials and using the gifts God gave you?
Take the time to do something outside of your box today. Take time to ask God to live the life that was meant for you. Take time to see joy in all actions you take and in the others you meet. Take time to realize that those people posting all the happy times on social media actually may have lots of struggles and pains but don't want you to see it.
Be thankful in all your works, joys and pleasures of the day. Remember take a break, be thankful, it is unbelievable what thankfulness can do for the body and soul.
Lisa Rexroat
Dieterich
