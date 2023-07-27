What am I going to do about it?
Years ago I remember families taking the time and going to visit others at their homes. We would play games, have snacks, barbecue or desserts later in the evenings. Was always great to visit other friends or families homes. So many memories made. Feeling of togetherness was security. Recently, I seen a statement about why don’t we want to go to our Father’s house here on Earth but expect to live in His mansion in heaven.
So why is this? Seems people are not visiting others as they used too. The phone has seemed to replace visiting and having great visits together.
In Isaiah 40:11 it states:
“Like a shepherd he feeds his flock ;
“In his arms he gathers the lambs,
“Carrying them in his bosom,
“And leading the ewes with care.”
He is willing to feed us and protect us. Why do we shun Him? Why do we stay away from His house? How can we go back to visiting His house? He feeds us. He gives us nourishment, He carries us when we are weak. We need to be open.
In the book, “In Sinu Jesu” by a Benadictine monk, it states: “I asked the Lord about the distractions during Holy Mass, You experience distractions at Holy Mass and during your prayer because you have not yet allowed my order to reign over your heart and in your life. This is my desire; that your whole life should reflect even now the order and beauty that characterize my kingdom.”
So my challenge to you is to ask this question: Do I avoid going to our Father’s house here on Earth, but expect to live in His mansion in heaven? If so, what am I going to do about it?
Lisa Rexroat, Dieterich
Alternate mosquito control needed
City officials and citizens, here is something to consider that would be low in cost and high in benefits. For “mosquito control,” spend that money on mosquito traps instead of chemicals and the truck and sprayer manpower that contributes to more air pollution. We are finding out (sometimes too late) what chemicals can do.
The citizens can pitch in and volunteer to put out the traps.
This would target the pesky disease-carrying mosquito and not harm the other insects. (Pollinators, bees, butterflies, etc.) Also, have someone make Purple Martin houses to be put in the city. (Good ecology.) This would make Effingham a first and a light to other cities.
Pastor Loy Cash, Effingham
