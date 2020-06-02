What about the majority’s opinion on cross image?
l understand why the City of Effingham had to do what they did regarding the removal of the cross from the mural, but it was WRONG.
In (City Administrator) Steve Miller’s letter, l quote, “The last thing the City Council wants is for any members of our community to feel excluded or treated as second-class citizens because they hold a minority belief.”
What about the MAJORITY of the people? The United States was founded on the majority rules, but as Andy Rooney once said, “The majority is so worried about what the minority thinks that we let the minority rule.” This is wrong and needs to change. The majority should ALWAYS RULE.
What if the court system was to work this way? Imagine if you were on trial for a crime and two of the jurors voted guilty and 10 voted innocent and then the judge found you guilty because he didn’t want to offend the minority of jurors?
The minority has ALWAYS had options, except the majority decision. They need to get the majority on their side or leave, simple as that.
Charles Heuerman, Teutopolis
Blotting out the Cross
Regarding the blotting out of the cross in Effingham: Some city leaders are pulling away from God. In these trying times, we need to draw closer to God. Whose name will be blotted out of the Lamb’s Book of Life? Psalms 69:28 “Let them be blotted out of the book of the living, and not be written with the righteous.”
If those responsible for the removal of the cross are fearful, let them step down and someone take the helm who is not afraid.
I ask those who are responsible to let the people of Effingham decide by bringing it to a public vote, restoring the cross.
Loy Cash, Effingham
The spirit remains
I drove past the “Hearts Tunnel” today and noticed that the Cross was gone. However, the spirit remains.
Dale Fitzpatrick, Effingham
