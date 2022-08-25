Tonight the words obedience or obey come to mind. The word obey is found approximately 170 times in the bible.
In Romans 2:3-9: "Do you think you will escape God's judgement? Or perhaps you despise His great kindness, tolerance, and patience. Surely you know that God is kind, because He is trying to lead you to repent. But you have a hard and stubborn heart, and so you are making your own punishment even greater on the Day when God's anger and righteous judgements will be revealed. For God will reward each of us according to what we have done.
"Some people keep on doing good, and seek glory, honor, and immortal life; to them God will give eternal life. Other people are selfish and reject what is right, in order to follow what is wrong; on them God will pour out his anger and fury. There will be suffering and pain for all those who do what is evil."
Then in Peter 1:14-16: "Be obedient to God, and do not allow your love to be shaped by those desires you had when you were still ignorant. Instead, be holy in all that you do, just as God who called you is holy. The scripture says, 'Be holy because I am Holy.'"
Recently, through a chain of events, my heart was greatly touched and I was brought to tears. I was called to give advice on how to stop an abortion clinic from moving into a particular county in Illinois. They wanted their county to be free and clear of this evil.
Later I was approached to call a specific individual to spearhead this project. By the end of the conversation, she explained that in the morning she had prayed and said she was walking away from this project. Then came my phone call to just let her know we were praying for guidance for her. She now was going to fight harder. She then brought tears to my eyes and said, "Thank you for being obedient."
My eyes welled up and I was speechless. I never thought of making a phone call that someone asked you to would result in being told by a total stranger, thanks for obeying. This is true so many times. We all are obedient at some point in our lives. We must just listen to what we are asked to do and obey. Jesus's mother was obedient, but walked on silently. We may not be called to walk on silently, but no matter the circumstances we need to listen and obey.
Lisa Rexroat
Dieterich
